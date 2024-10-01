Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4,965.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.4% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,844,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 737,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,626,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

XBI opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

