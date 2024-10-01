Gravity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $264.54 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $264.54 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Gravity token can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00266347 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03767266 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,898,649.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

