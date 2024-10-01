Grok Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Grok has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grok has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00263215 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grokmemecoin. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00562821 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $6,533,679.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

