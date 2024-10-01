H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNNMY. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on HNNMY

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.