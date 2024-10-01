H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNNMY. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
