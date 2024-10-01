Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,855 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.0 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

