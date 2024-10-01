Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 689,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $923,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 1,276.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Harmonic by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 373,155 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

