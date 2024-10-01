Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $250,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $75,852,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.18.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

