Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $422,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSE T opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

