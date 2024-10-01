Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hologic Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. 959,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

