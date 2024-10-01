holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $37,756.38 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.04 or 0.04053773 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00042183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00339706 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,906.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

