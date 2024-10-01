Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $401.41 and last traded at $403.25. Approximately 528,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,374,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Home Depot by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 632,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,365,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,029,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

