Huobi Token Market Capitalization Achieves $43.06 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

