Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of H opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.