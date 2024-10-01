Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.61

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 5224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Hypera Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

