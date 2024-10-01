ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $139.31 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $139.31 million and $4.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,035,899,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,985,827 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

