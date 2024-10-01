IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.22 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.93. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

