IMS Capital Management Has $3.33 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.11. The stock has a market cap of $401.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $405.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

