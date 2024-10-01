Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.90

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

