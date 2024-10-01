Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.90

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
