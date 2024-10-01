International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.5 %

INSW stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,079.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $51,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $602,160. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

