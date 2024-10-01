Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 324,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 70,062 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $52.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

