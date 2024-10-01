io.net Tops One Day Volume of $118.67 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $162.80 million and approximately $118.67 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00262084 BTC.
io.net Token Profile
io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.
Buying and Selling io.net
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
