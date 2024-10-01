io.net Tops One Day Volume of $118.67 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a total market cap of $162.80 million and approximately $118.67 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.08462198 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $68,403,571.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

