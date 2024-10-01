iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

