iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,636. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.91.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.