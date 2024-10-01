iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
IBB stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,636. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.91.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
