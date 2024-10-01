iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.