Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,424,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 2.5 %

JACK stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $902.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

