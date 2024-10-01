Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cencora Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.69. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.21 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
