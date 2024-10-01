Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $32.20 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,224,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,196,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

BATS:DFIC opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

