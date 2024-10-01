Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $116,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $253.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
