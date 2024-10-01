Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1,858.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,170,000 after buying an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after acquiring an additional 487,556 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

