Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires Shares of 375 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $835.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

