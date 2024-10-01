Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $170,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.