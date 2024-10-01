Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,111 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

