Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Leslie’s worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,047 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Leslie’s by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 410,128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

