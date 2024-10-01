Lisk Price Down 11.9% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Lisk has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $114.64 million and $6.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

