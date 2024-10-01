Lista DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.53 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $64.53 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00266347 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,189,390 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,192,409.50408822 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.38236126 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $10,384,068.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.