LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

