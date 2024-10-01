Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.59% of Rapport Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,361,000.

RAPP stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

