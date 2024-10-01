Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $260,954.67 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,497.42 or 1.00055384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000341 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $252,561.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.