Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,269 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 244,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 199,505 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 445,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.