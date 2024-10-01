Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 14,892 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1,654.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Saia by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $437.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.66 and its 200-day moving average is $454.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.07.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

