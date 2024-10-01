Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,126 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 18.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $761.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

