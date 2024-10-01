Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,416 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.07% of Kura Sushi USA worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,356,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $904.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,150.86 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

