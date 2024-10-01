Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Guess? alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Guess?’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

View Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.