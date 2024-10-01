Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,759 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $283.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $262.18 and a 1 year high of $354.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average is $312.77.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.