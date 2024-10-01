Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.13 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $820,030.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

