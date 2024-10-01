MetisDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.72 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $206.60 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $34.31 or 0.00055926 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,615.93 or 1.00431547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,021,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.92469624 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $13,181,866.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

