MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in MINISO Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MINISO Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

MNSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

