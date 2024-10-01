Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $147.43 million and $6.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,258,980 coins and its circulating supply is 904,073,285 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

