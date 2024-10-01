MXC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. MXC has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00266132 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com.

Buying and Selling MXC

