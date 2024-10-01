National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,909,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 417,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

